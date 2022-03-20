Horse-trading to continue if powers not devolved to lowest level: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that unless the powers and resources were transferred to the lowest level through his party's proposed three constitutional amendments, horse-trading would continue to take place in assemblies through turncoat politicians against the national interest.

“As long as powers and resources are not devolved from the prime minister and the four chief ministers to the lower level, and pro-public legislation is not introduced in the national and provincial assemblies, the present situation will remain as it is,” he said while addressing a workers’ meeting of Nazimabad, Gulbahar Town.

After the implementation of the constitutional amendments proposed by the PSP, the MNAs and MPAs would have no chance to deceive the people through corruption from the people's budget, Kamal said.

“If the nation gives a chance, instead of acquiring ministries, the PSP will give unconditional support to the political party that will get the three constitutional amendments proposed by the PSP passed by parliament, in which not only the solution to the people’s problems from Karachi to Kashmir but also the survival, security and development of Pakistan is hidden,” he said.

“We had high hopes from Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, which unfortunately did not materialise,” he said. “But if the fate of the people of Sindh is to be associated with the PPP and the MQM which have been in power for 40 years, then we not only reject such a change but also condemn it and extend all our moral support to Imran Khan's government.”

He said the PSP considered three constitutional amendments indispensable for solving the problems of the entire country. “Elections to the national and provincial assemblies should be made conditional on local bodies elections so that there is always an empowered local government system in the country.”

Ensure the issuance of provincial finance commission awards like the NFC Award, district funds from the federation should be transferred directly to the districts in a constitutional manner, and the powers of the elected local body representatives should be written in the constitution like those of the prime minister and the chief minister, Kamal suggested.

He said that the PSP’s March 27 Tanki Ground Liaquatabad public rally would be a milestone in the politics of Karachi.