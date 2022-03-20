Investigation branch gets 80 IOs to increase conviction rate

Due to concerns over the poor conviction rate and the slow process of investigation, the Karachi police chief has made changes in the investigation branch and posted 80 experienced officers there.

Officials said that to review the performance of the investigation department and the cases related to them, Additional Inspector General (Addl IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon had formed a committee, which found the department’s performance to be unsatisfactory and submitted its recommendations to the Addl IG Office.

Taking action on the committee’s report, the city police chief ordered interviewing experienced officers, following which the committee selected 80 officers, who are specially being appointed as investigating officers for the investigation of five categories of cases.

Addl IG Memon also held a meeting with Sindh Prosecutor General Dr Fayyaz Hussain Shah. The meeting stressed on cooperation between the police and prosecution. After the meeting, the police chief issued directives to the IOs.

Prosecution has a central role in an investigation, so it was decided that meetings between the district public prosecutor and IOs would be held on a monthly basis so that errors and shortcomings in investigations could be rectified and the culprits punished.

The officials said that in the first phase a list has been compiled of 80 best IOs in the Karachi police who are being specially appointed as IOs for the investigation of five categories of cases.

The special investigating officers are being given the responsibility at district level for handling high-profile cases of murder, murder over resisting a robbery attempt, injury over resisting a robbery attempt, rape and narcotics.

The officials said IOs dealing with murder cases will not be allowed to investigate more than 15 cases a year. A reward of Rs100,000 and a certificate of appreciation will be given to the IO whose case results in a jail sentence of at least five years.

Special prosecuting officers are also being deployed to assist the IOs. Every possible facility is being provided to the IOs to strengthen the investigation system and rid them of mental and financial problems. Orders have been issued to provide the IOs government accommodation in police lines on a priority basis.

Officials said that the lack of security, requirements and resources is the main reason for investigations not heading in the right direction, but IOs’ problems will be immediately solved from now on.

They said crimes will be curbed by detecting them, which is possible only with good investigation. It has also been decided that IOs and prosecuting officers will be trained along modern lines.

To ensure justice to people, the police investigation system has to be modernised. Ensuring coordination, cooperation and consultation between the prosecution and police is also essential to improve the investigation system.

Police will also have to pay attention to the shortcomings and weaknesses that result in the accused succeeding in getting bail or acquitted. Revolutionary changes must be made to the investigation system to increase the conviction rate and restore people’s trust in the criminal justice system.

It has also been decided that training of officers involved in investigations will be started to help them work with latest technologies in different types of cases, which will increase the chances of the accused being convicted and the plaintiff being provided justice.

The officials said efforts are being made to provide modern equipment and technology to the investigation department in line with the present times within its limited resources so that the public can get relief.

They also said that the importance of setting up a crime scene unit in the city and its investigation has also been highlighted during the meeting.

The 80 best IOs of Karachi who participated in the meeting were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance. It has been announced that cash prizes and certificates will be also be given in future to police officers for carrying out best

investigations.