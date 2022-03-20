Woman jailed for killing baby over dispute with husband

The District Central judicial magistrate on Saturday sent a woman to jail after she admitted in court that she had killed her 22-day-old girl over a dispute with her husband in the Liaquatabad neighbourhood of Karachi.

Humaima was produced in the JM’s court, where she confessed to murdering her child. According to the police, the accused had slit the throat of the girl after quarrelling with her husband.

The accused said she often quarrelled with her husband Saad after their marriage because he did not allow her to go to her parents’ house. She said the baby had been crying, so she slit her throat with a sharp object.

The JM sent the accused to jail and directed the investigating officer to submit a charge sheet against her on the next date of hearing.

The accused had earlier informed the police in her statement that she had found the body of her daughter with her throat slit after a robbery, and that she had been rendered unconscious by the robber.

Durrani corruption case

The accountability court’s link judge adjourned the hearing of a corruption case against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and others because the court was vacant due to the retirement of the presiding officer of the court.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Durrani and his family members, including his brother Agha Masiuhddin Durrani, for accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion beyond known sources of income through Benamidars. The reference is pending in the accountability court.