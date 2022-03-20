PPP leaders allege PTI wanted bloodshed during attack on Sindh House

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Karachi chapter on Saturday staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club against the previous day’s attack on the Sindh House, Islamabad, by workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Various leaders of the PPP who delivered speeches during the protest were of the view that the attack on the Sindh House in the federal capital had been carried out at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The PPP leaders said the attack had been perpetrated to commit sheer violence and cause fatalities at the Sindh House as the Islamabad Police acted merely as a silent spectator to the aggression but the Sindh police acted in a timely manner and saved the situation.

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that incumbent federal ministers had been openly threatening and hatching up conspiracies to cause bloodshed in the country after realising that the PTI’s rule in the Centre was fast coming to an end.

He recalled that recently the PPP under the leadership of the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had conducted a peaceful march from Karachi to Islamabad. He said activists of the PTI had attacked the Sindh House under a grave conspiracy and the PPP knew very well how to retaliate to such acts of brazen violence. He added that the PPP workers had merely been waiting for orders from the party chairman in this regard.

Ghani mentioned that the attack was led by two lawmakers of the PTI from Karachi who stormed the Sindh House with some 30 to 40 supporters of the ruling party. Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi President, said the attack on the Sindh House was a cowardly act that was committed to frighten the PPP.

He said the violent drama at the Sindh House unfolded right before the eyes of the Islamabad Police whose personnel did nothing except acting as spectators. Ghani stated that an aide to the PM went to the police station in Islamabad and got freed the attackers involved in the incident. He said the names of the PM and interior minister should be included in the FIR.

According to the provincial information minister, the PM had become nervous after the tabling of the no-confidence motion against him and now only a miraculous development could save his rule.

PPP Sindh General-Secretary Waqar Mehdi said that a grave conspiracy had been hatched up in Islamabad to commit aggression against the Sindh House. He said that bloodshed could have occurred as a result of the attack that had been led by the ruling party’s lawmakers. He added that the attack on the Sindh House reminded him of the regime of military dictator Ziaul Haq.

Mehdi said the PM had lost the moral authority to rule the country and his rule was undemocratic. The PPP leader cautioned the federal government that it should not think about extreme acts like imposing the governor’s rule in Sindh as the days of the PTI governor in the province were also numbered.

PPP Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori said the PTI had been attempting to worsen the law and order situation in the country to invite the ‘third force’ to unduly intervene. He added that the PTI’s regime had almost finished in the country after 24 of its lawmakers had announced they would not be supporting the PM in the voting on the no-confidence move.