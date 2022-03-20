Three teenagers killed racing motorbikes

Three teenage boys were killed and a fourth was critically injured while they were allegedly racing their motorcycles on Saturday.

According to Steel Town SHO Akram Arain, the incident took place when the boys riding two motorcycles were hit by a car in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area.

Rescuers transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced 16-year-old Ovais, Hasnain, 17, and Zubair, 17 dead. Obaid, 22, was said to battling for his life. The officer said the incident took place because they were racing their bikes in the middle of the road.

It has become a common practice that groups of young motorcycle riders gather on different roads and then start showing off their ‘skills’, endangering their own lives as well as those of others.

Man killed

A 52-year-old man, Nizamuddin, was killed in a road accident in Korangi Industrial Area. The body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy. Police said the man was hit by a speedy vehicle when he was crossing the road.

Father, son held

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed to have arrested a man and his son allegedly involved in the theft of expenses watches.

According to the SIU, the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted in the Saddar area. The police also claimed recovering expensive watches from the possession of Tanvir and his son Shabbir, which they had stolen from a shop in Boat Basin.

The arrests were made when the two arrived in Saddar to sell the watches. The investigation is continuing.

Sea View fraud

In yet another shameful incident, a foreign tourist, Dale Philip, faced cheating from horsemen at the Sea View beach who demanded thousands of rupees from him for horse-riding.

The incident took place just a few days after Australian YouTuber Luke Damant was allegedly mistreated by a horseman on the Clifton beach.

Darakhshan police said they received information through social media that three horsemen resorted to defrauding Philip of thousands of rupees. Taking notice of the incident, the police arrested Jahanzaib, Maqsood and Ahsanullah. They later apologised to the American tourist and to the nation.

“He tried to earn a living by cheating people, but now he is living behind metal bars, thanks to Karachi police. I hope he learns that there is no need to cheat foreign tourists. Most foreigners will give extra at the time of payment if they are shown a good experience and treated in an honest way,” Philip wrote on social media.