Man commits suicide

LAHORE:A 25-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Garden Town area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Burhan Hameed, a resident of Ahmed Block, Garden Town. Burhan had a shop in Pace. His body was shifted to the morgue.

1228 road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) responded to 1228 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 20 people died, whereas 1309 were injured.

Out of this 735 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 574 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.