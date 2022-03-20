MD Wasa for accelerating work on Saggian Disposal Station

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) should accelerate progress of work on Saggian Disposal Station. This was directed by Managing Director Wasa M Tanveer while visiting the project site of Sagiyan Disposal Station and witnessed the installation of Sewerage System here on Saturday. MD Wasa reprimanded Director Construction II Usman Babar and other senior officials including Quba Khalid and M Faraz for delay in construction work. “Delays in development works and any negligence will not be tolerated,” he said adding the completion of this project will benefit more than 40,000 people of Nain Sukh area. MD Wasa passed instructions to make the project fully operational by June 2022 this year. Transparency and high quality work was being ensured in all development projects of Wasa Lahore, he stated.