MKRMS Education Seminar: Speakers for enabling youth to face modern challenges

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar the other day stressed the need for equipping the youth with skills essential for facing the world challenges.

They were speaking at a seminar, “Role of education institutions in local economic development”, jointly organised by the Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Talon Institute of Higher Studies (Talon-HIS).

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi presided over the seminar while Chairman of Talon Group of Companies Ch Saleem Baryar, Chairman BoG Talon-HIS Qaiser Iqbal Baryar and Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan were the chief guests.

The panel of experts comprised Vice Chancellor, University of South Asia Mian Imran Masood, VC, UET Lahore, Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar, VC, University of Education, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, UVAS VC Prof Dr Naseem Ahmed, GCU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, educationists Shazia Fazil, Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Prof Dr Afzal, Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Prof Dr Rubina Zakar, Talon–HIS rector Prof Dr Ijaz A Qureshi and others. MKRMS chairman Wasif Nagi hosted the event. The speakers said that education served as a bridge between technology and economy and highlighted the need of bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Addressing the seminar, Minister Jahania Gardezi said those countries made progress who paid special attention to education. He said youth was the asset and future of the country. He said universities could play an important role in uplifting the country’s economy and stressed the need for quality research.

Ombudsperson Nabila Hakim Ali said that the establishment of Talon Institute of Higher Studies in area like Gawalmandi was a commendable step. She said that education institutions needed to focus on enabling and empowering the youth to play an effective role in developing and strengthening economy of the country.

Ch Saleem Baryar said success after success in business, Talon Group of Companies wanted to serve in education sector to equip youth of with latest skills and quality education. He said Talon-HIS was affiliated with world’s best educational institutions and was ensuring quality education to youth at local level. He said another upcoming project by the Talon Group of Companies was Talon News which would be launched soon. Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that an international level football league was also being introduced in Pakistan and added a team from Sialkot would be sponsored by the Talon Group.

Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar said that education institutions served as a bridge between technology and economy. Prof Shazia Fazil stressed the need of allocating more and more resources to education institutions. Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal said that medical education institutions also played a significant role in strengthening of the country’s economy.

Prof Talat Naseer Pasha said there was a need to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Prof Asghar Zaidi talked about the importance of curriculum, faculty development and research culture in the universities. Prof Zakria Zakar said that there was a need to impart the type of education to the youth which could enable them to contribute for society and economic development of the country. Wasif Nagi spoke about outdated education system and stressed the need for imparting education to youth which could empower them to address modern world challenges. Dr Akhtar Hussain, Mahmood Bhatti, Iftikhar Ahmed Nagi, Prof Rubina Zakar and others spoke on the occasion.