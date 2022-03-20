5 suspects held

LAHORE:Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed to have conducted 19 extensive Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in different districts and arrested 5 suspects.

According to CTD spokesman, the teams of CTD also recovered 1672-gram explosive, 8 feet safety fuse, match box, 3 detonators, an IED, a hand grenade, a mobile phone, Rs226,840, a pistol, an askari jacket, a flag of proscribed TTP, two banned books Hateen and 12 pamphlets from the possession of accused. The suspects identified as Waqas, Ameerullah, Abidur Rehman, M Jahangir, and M Rehmatullah were arrested from Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan and Khanewal districts. Furthermore, during this week, 535 combing operations were conducted with the help of police. During these Combing Operations, 26533 persons were checked, 85 suspects were arrested and 71 FIRs were registered.