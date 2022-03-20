PhD degrees awarded to five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five its scholars on Saturday. According to details, Rahat Rauf d/o Abdul Rauf has been awarded PhD in the subject of Arabic after approval of her thesis entitled ‘The Poetry of Prison by Abi Faras Al Hamadani and Faiz Ahmad Faiz (A Comparative Study)’, Iftikhar ul Haq s/o Muhammad Anwar in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Potential Human Health Risk Assessment Via Consumption of Vegetables Planted in Toxic Metals Contaminated Soil’, Saba Siddique d/o M Siddique in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Connectivity of Specific Fuzzy Graphs’, M Usman Malik s/o M Ashraf in the subject of South Asian Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Post 2011: Peace Process in Afghanistan and Implications for Pakistan’ and Hafsa Noor d/o Nisar Shabbir in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Deregulation and Agencification of Higher Education Institutions in Pakistan: Complexities and Organizational Response’.