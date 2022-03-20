‘Fat-Rich Dairy Products’ training course concludes

LAHORE:A 5-day hands-on training course on “Fat-Rich Dairy Products” concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Saturday.

UVAs Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Project Director Dr M Junaid and 15 participants/professionals from all over the country, public/private sectors dairy industries were present.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said there was dire need to work on the food safety and security to control the wastage of food to cater the need of increasing population of Pakistan. The objectives of the training were to introduce the concept and processing of fat rich dairy products to the audience for value addition in dairy businesses and also introduce the status and types of fat rich dairy products in Pakistan.

Various aspects were discussed during five day training related to global status of fat rich dairy products and their comparison with the current situation in Pakistan, determination of butter composition and oxidation in butter cream and ghee, introduction to method of separating cream from milk, process involved in the cream like pasteurization and sudden cooling, sensory evaluation of fat base products, determination of adulteration of vegetables fat in cream, butter and desi ghee, production of ice cream and market scope of frozen and fat rich dairy products etc.