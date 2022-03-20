Names of 5 new police stations notified

LAHORE:Notification regarding names and boundaries of five new police stations in four districts of Punjab, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Chiniot and Vehari have been issued.

The sub-committee on Law and Order of the Punjab Cabinet had approved setting up of five new police stations in the province, after which AIG Development issued notifications and copies of them has been sent to the concerned RPOs, CPOs, and other government agencies. The new police station in Rawalpindi would be named Chakri and its boundaries would include the population of Chakri and adjoining areas. The name of the new police station in Faisalabad is Roshanwala and its boundaries will consist of 23 villages of Dijkot and adjoining areas. Two new police stations have been approved in Vehari.

The first police station is called Garha Mor and its boundaries will consist of 30 villages and adjoining areas. Vehari’s second new police station is called Ada Jhal Sial and will cover 35 villages and adjoining areas. The new police station approved in Chiniot is called Kot Wasana and will cover 35 villages and adjoining areas.