Mangla water impounding starts

LAHORE:Following an increase in river inflows, water impounding at Mangla Dam has started. The surge in inflows of all major rivers has been observed after abnormal rise in mercury level.

The inflow recorded at Jhelum River at Mangla Dam on Saturday was almost double if compared with Friday’s flows. According to a water report issued by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday was as under.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 24,300 cusecs and Outflows 23,900 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 12,000 cusecs and Outflows 12,000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 40,800 cusecs and Outflows 25,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 21100 cusecs and Outflows 14,800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 38400 cusecs and outflows 35,400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 38,700 cusecs and outflows 25,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 22000 cusecs and Outflows 18,700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13,600 cusecs and Outflows 9600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 26,700 cusecs and Outflows 23,000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 19000 cusecs and Outflows 5100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 6100 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1392.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.000 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1078.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.153 MAF. Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 639.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.020 MAF.