Hot, dry weather

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts during next 24 hours. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in central and southern parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Astore, Babusar, Chillas, Bagrote, Gilgit, Bunji, Gupis, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Takht Bai, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Mir Khani, Pattan, Drosh, Peshawar, Kakul, Parachinar, Chitral, Cherat, Islamabad, Attock, Rawalpindi, Murree and Mangla. Saturday's highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached up to 44°C while in Lahore it was 34.2°C and minimum was 21.5°C.