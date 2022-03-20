Kite seller held

LAHORE:Factory Area police arrested a kite seller and recovered dozens of kites from his possession. The accused was identified as Zulfiqar. Ghaziabad police arrested a drug pusher Raheel and recovered 1560 grams charas from his possession. Garden Town police arrested four kite flyers Shahzeb, Umar, Ahad, and Abbas and recovered 400 kites from their possession.
