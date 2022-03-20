ACE arrests public servants for corruption

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab raided in Rajanpur and arrested Abdul Aziz, the Patwari and Sajjad Hussain, the Sub-Divisional Reader of Irrigation Department, Jampur, red-handed for taking bribe on Saturday.

As many as Rs15000 of illegal inducement has also been recovered. The accused persons received money to cancel the FIR of water theft and supply of addition water for irrigation purposes. ACE Punjab has arrested Ahtisham Ullah, the accused, for preparing bogus court orders in Sheikhupura. Rizwan Sabir, the Process Server, Civil Court, Ferozewala and Ahtisham Ullah in connivance with each other prepared bogus 'Warrant Dakhal' regarding land situated at Ahmad Nagar.

ACE, DG Khan has recovered Rs1.07m from the employees of Building Department for using substandard material in construction of Arazi Record Centre, Taunsa. The amount was assessed as loss to govt exchequer. ACE made direct recovery amounting Rs427,597 whereas Rs650,000 had already been recovered and deposited to govt exchequer.