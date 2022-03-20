Pak-Australia cricket matches: No compromise on security, cleanliness, says Commissioner

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman said that there was no compromise on security and branding of the city should be excellent during one Test match, three ODI matches and one T20 match between Pakistan and Australian cricket teams that would be held from March 21 to April 5, 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium.

He said that there would be no compromise on cleanliness of three parking sites. He directed to make that sure that ticket holder should not face any difficulty to enter the stadium easily and to get his seat. Commissioner Lahore was briefed by DC Lahore Omar Sher Chattha on all municipal and allied arrangements while DIG Operations Dr Abid, SSP Operations gave a briefing on security measures to all participants here on Saturday. DIG Operations Lahore said that parking stickers of official vehicles would be checked very strictly.

Commissioner Lahore said that security agencies would check and confirm the installation of lights on the routes around the stadium. He said that additional security cameras had been installed and Direct CCTV feed will be monitored. He said cleanliness should be excellent in all enclosures. The Commissioner Lahore directed that a new mechanism be set up for verification of match tickets with maximum security.

The Commissioner Lahore was informed in the briefing that the security limits, around the stadium for Pak-Australia matches was being further extended. The briefing further continued that monitoring/control rooms were ready. It was informed in the briefing that 12

special teams had been deployed on the emergency plan. Commissioner Lahore said thatTeams would be given zero traffic on routes.

A high level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) M Usman regarding arrangements for Pak-Australia matches. The meeting was attended by PCB Manager, Additional Commissioner, AC General Lahore including District Administration, Lahore Police, Traffic Police, PHA, Protocol, WASA, LWMC, MCL, Rescue 1122, Health and Security agencies.