Healthy women key to uplift of country: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that social character building is the guarantor of nation building and it helps in fostering high traditions in the society.

The Global members of Girl Guides are more than one crore. This movement provides a platform to women and girls to develop their abilities as citizens. It provides an opportunity to develop and hone their skills in various fields including education, as well as their physical health and fitness. Along with their physical health and fitness, they develop confidence and a sense of accomplishment.

He was addressing a function organised by Girl Guides Association Punjab at Governor’s House Lahore and talking to media on Saturday. President of Punjab Girl Guides Association (PGGA) Begum Perveen Sarwar and others were also present on the occasion. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar in his address said that the Girl Guides Association is playing an important role for the education and training of children as well as their character building. A healthy and trained woman plays an important role not only at home but also in the development of the country. This Girl Guides movement is playing an important role in keeping young girls healthy and active. This movement provides training to girls in dealing with emergencies and prevention of social evils. Chaudhry Sarwar said that women are themain pillar of the society. They play an important role in providing relief and rehabilitation to the victims. Along with the education of the children, their training and character building is essential. Success is possible only through guidance and training in the practical field. Along with education, extracurricular activities play an important role in mental and physical well-being as well as character building and make them productive members of society.

Governor Punjab said that social character building is the guarantor of nation. He said that Girl Guides should be made more active so that more girls can be enrolled in PGGA. Begum Perveen Sarwar said that Girl Guides and Boy Scouts is not only a movement but also the name of awareness, skill and provision of public health and awareness about all sciences. Quaid-e-Azam laid the foundation of this movement. Now we will take this movement forward.

This training of Girl Guides will be useful for them to deal with future challenges. She said that we are also conducting training courses under the Girl Guides Association in collaboration with various educational institutes due to which the girl guides could easily work in any field.

The Girl Guides movement aims to build the character of girls and women while creating, and training them to make them useful and such a confident ideal citizen who is a figure of service to humanity. The Mother of the Nation, Fatima Jinnah, formed the Girl Guides on the command of Quaid-e-Azam. This movement played an active part in the Pakistan movement and later in the stability of Pakistan.