6 cross-examined in lynching case

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Saturday cross-examined statements of six prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot. The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses for March 22. So far the court has recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses out of 40 witnesses. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.
LAHORE:A 25-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Garden Town area on Saturday. The...
LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency should accelerate progress of work on Saggian Disposal Station. This was directed...
LAHORE:On the direction of the Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department a “Dengue Clinical...
LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar the other day stressed the need for equipping the youth with skills essential for facing...
LAHORE:Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab claimed to have conducted 19 extensive Intelligence-Based Operations in...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has welcomed the Australian cricket team in Lahore...
Comments