Sunday March 20, 2022
6 cross-examined in lynching case

By Our Correspondent
March 20, 2022

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Saturday cross-examined statements of six prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot. The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses for March 22. So far the court has recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses out of 40 witnesses. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.

