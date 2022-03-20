681 lady police personnel pass out

LAHORE:Passing-out parade of 13th Lady Recruit Course was held at Police Training College, Chung, here on Saturday.

The course was attended by lady police personnel from 11 districts including DG Khan, Layyah and Muzaffargarh. As many as 681 lady police personnel passed the course. Most of them are graduates and master degree holders. The have been provided advanced professional training for a period of 39 weeks. During the course, they were provided training in arms handling and all skills required for field duty. Punjab DIG Training awarded shields and cash prizes to the best performing female officers. Mumtaz Ghulam Rasool of Lodhran police won first position in all-round while first position in Law. Similarly, Ayesha Bibi of Multan police won first position in both fire and parade. In the all-round, second position was won by Anila Bakhtawar of DG Khan police and third position was won by Rabab Mazhar of Lahore police.