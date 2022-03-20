TNFJ event

Islamabad: The 15th of ‘Shaban-ul-Muazzam’ was celebrated all over the country in connection with the ‘Zahoor’ of Imam Mahdi Akhir-uz-Zaman (A.S.) on the call of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya, says a press release.

A special ‘Shab-e-Baidari’ was performed in all the Shia mosques and Imambargahs on the night where special prayers were carried out based on the Quranic verses. Ziarat-e-Imam Hussain (A.S.) was recited and Areezajaat (applications) were handed over to deep water channels like rivers, lakes and the sea. Ulema and Zakireen shed light on the philosophy of the Zahoor-e-Mahdi (A.S.) in their address in special ‘Mahafil-e-Milad’. They also expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of the world including that of Kashmir, Palestine, Burma, Yemen and Qateef. The main gathering of ‘Neema-e-Shaban’ and ‘Youm-e-Adl’ was held in Islamabad on the banks of Rawal Lake under the auspices of Adl Committee of Tehreek Nifaze Fiqh-e—Jafariya and Mukhtar Students Organization in which thousands of people participated despite gusty winds and rains. In this gathering, Ulema, Zakireen and Poets expressed their devotion and love for the Farzand-e-Rasool (SAAW) and Batool (S.A.) Hazrat Imam Mahdi (A.S.)