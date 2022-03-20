Meeting elects office-bearers

Rawalpindi: A reorganisational meeting of Anjuman-e-Sheharyan Rawalpindi (Registered) was held Rawalpindi Press Club, Liaquat Bagh on Saturday. In the meeting Zahid Bakhtawari was elected as chairman and Sherjeel Mir was elected as president, says a press release.

Chairman of the Anjuman-e-Sheharyan Zahid Bakhtawari, other newly elected office-bearers and several other people attended the meeting. During the meeting several issues of the city like traffic congestion, flood of professional beggars, theft and robberies and other civic issues were discussed in detail. On the occasion some suggestions were tabled to overcome these crises. In the meeting it was decided that media, citizens along with the officials of authorities concerned will be briefed on important issues, and strategy will be evolved to solve the problems being faced by the people of Rawalpindi. Sherjeel Mir, president, was also introduced with office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Shehryan Rawalpindi (Registered).