IIU organises annual sports gala

Islamabad:The International Islamic University (IIU) Schools PWD and Gulraiz Campuses held a colorful Annual Sports Gala here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Hundreds of students and parents participated in different games. Seemabia Tahir Member Punjab Assembly and Spokesperson, Punjab Government was the Chief guest on the occasion. Syndicate Member of UET Taxila, Syndicate Member of RWP Women University, Member for board of Governor NAMAL and Member Selection Board UET Taxila also attended the sports gala.

The main purpose of the Sports Gala was to apprise the younger generation about the culture of our country through various healthy activities and games. Director IIU Schools Shehzad and Principals from both campuses gave a welcome note. Students participated in different races including cow, rabbit, Sheep, lion, Giraffe, frog race in beautiful attires. Karate display of students from different classes was presented in a beautiful manner.

Rally race, sack and cycle race were worth seeing. Father''s Tug of War and race was organized which was highly lauded by the audience. The chief guest distributed prizes among the winners of the games including Fathers of the students. Speaking at the ceremony, Seemabia Tahir said that it was a great achievement to hold such a mega event. She also appreciated the performance of the students and added that such activities would help build confidence, motivation and above all a sportsman’s spirit among youngsters. Such activities also foster friendship and teamwork among students, she remarked.