Ten criminals arrested

Islamabad:Islamabad Police have arrested 10 accused from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics and arm ammunition, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that following orders of the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a crackdown on criminals in the city is on full swing. Following the orders, a police team headed by SHO Bhara Kahu arrested accused Nadeem alias Lakha and recovered one 44-bore rifle from him.

Police team of Tarnol police station arrested accused Zeeshan Akber and recovered 9mm pistol. Ramana police team arrested accused Ghulam Murtaza and recovered 30-bore pistol. Lohibher police arrested accused Ghulam Akber and recovered 30-bore pistol. Khanna police arrested Muhammad Sulman and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Secretariat police team apprehended accused Qasir Shah Afridi and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Furthermore, Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Ali and recovered one 30-bore pistol and also arrested accused Muhammad Habib and recovered 1,060 grams hashish from him. Margalla police arrested accused Zahid and recovered 115 gram hashish. Golra police arrested accused Sardar Khan and recovered 30-bore pistol.

Likewise, Sabzi Mandi police team arrested a fraudster and recovered 2,400 dollars fake currency. The accused used to fraud the innocent citizens online. The accused is a former jail-bird and involved numerous cases of frauds. Further investigation is underway. Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this overall performance of the police teams and further directed to intensify the security in their respective areas. He said that Islamabad Police is taking all out efforts for the safety and security of the citizens.