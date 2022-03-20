Swarm of beggars just to bluster

Islamabad:Swarm of beggars is just to bluster, capturing, not only the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but entire country during Ramazan and Eid days.

No effectual and practicable strategy to overcome the sickening influx of baggers has yet been made up by the district administrations of both the cities. But the Rawalpindi police have kicked off a crackdown on the beggars, even, three weeks before the incursion by the beggars and police have detained hundreds of people managing squad of professional beggars.

The powerful mafias running the begging trade have purchased the key positions and have sold out well before start of Ramazan. The mafia, fulfilling demands of the beggar’s dealers, has paid their settled amount, police sources dealing with cases of professional beggars, told this scribe when asked.

Hundreds of professional beggars have hired from the nearby districts on contracts and lump-sum bases, the people holding this business told this correspondent when asked through their coordinator. Hiring of the innocent children – under the age of one year – to provide the women beggars to seek sympathies from the donors, has been initiated from extremely poor people living in ‘Kachi Basti’. “Most of the minors have been hired from the families working with the brick kilns,” the coordinators maintained, that the original handicapped and ailing beggars have been managed and stashed with care at different outskirts of the cities and ‘Kachi Abaadis’.

They make young and old male and female look like crippled with broken limbs or serious wounds or suffering from bodily infectious diseases. They even implant fake legs, or simply cast their legs or arms in plaster as if broken. They wrap heavy bandages soiled in blood on their heads and arms, their eyes covered with patches with puss oozing out from beneath or completely blind, wearing dark glasses, even holding white canes in some cases. All these sights are deeply disturbing and any soft-hearted, God-fearing individual would immediately feel a tug of pain in his or her heart and their conscience will prompt them to reach their pocket or wallet for some money to give them.

Begging mafia has already captures twin cities, but it will turn into swarm just after three weeks, he added. Afghan slums spills along railways lines in Islamabad taking begging and robberies to professional level, he maintained and added Afghan gangsters set organised crimes with strong begging networks in twin cities.

The facilitator exposed that criminal’s gangs were also organised in the begging business, especially, women beggars are attacked with gangs of robbers who share information about the targeted houses to the gangsters, the facilitators said.

The sources revealed that the begging mafia divided the federal capital as well as Rawalpindi into various operative zones – F-6 and F-5, G sectors including 5, 6, 7 and F-7, Faisal Avenue up to Faizabad and from Faizabad to Rawat, F-8 and F and G sectors from 9 to 14 and finally, Imam Barri.

The contractors provide ride from their residences to their working spots. The contractors provide shelter to their working beggars in Khanna, Zia Masjid, Mera Badi and Bhara Kahu, the sources said and added that every contractor employed 10 to 15 baggers in his squad and every beggar is bound to pay at least Rs1,000 per day to their contractors. “Underage baggers are valuable for the contractors because they use all efforts only to gather more money ending to thefts, mugging and finally armed robberies and killings,” the facilitator maintained.

“The contractors constituted an unannounced association to watch their interests. According to the SoP, the contractor of one zone could not interfere in the affairs of the other administrative zones’,” a police report, quoting arrested contractors, revealed.

The mafia uses the beggars in all anti-social activities including street crimes, kidnapping of minors from hospitals, streets and shrines. The beggars working under the protection of mafias are also brought into play in drug trafficking, kidnapping and even prostitution, said the investigation report and added that female beggars also provide secret information and indications to robber gangs about treasures of targeted houses. The people engaged in the abolishing begging evil, said that the only police could not provide required result but the district administration have to put their proper share to get the objective.

There is no law to counter begging trade, however, the government should introduce as is in the Punjab. There should be Child Protection Law to counter such anti-society crimes, they said.

An act to consolidate the law for the rescue of protective custody, rehabilitation of destitute and neglected children in the province of the Punjab, says, whoever, employs any child for the purpose of bagging or causes any child to beg or whoever having the custody of , charge or care of a child connives at or encourages his employment for the purpose of begging and whoever uses a child, connives at or encourages his employment for begging shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with the fine of thirty thousand rupees or with both.