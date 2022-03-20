IGP announces honorarium for best performing personnel

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus will announce cash prizes for policemen performing best in their respective divisions.
The prizes will be given after evaluating performance of the employees working under various divisions units, police stations and sub-offices, said a news release on Saturday. Some 2,147 personnel of police stations including the Eagle Squad were included who performed duty at various places during visit of the Australian cricket team. Similarly, over 7,00 personnel of Security Divisions and Special Branch, the employees engaged in 24-hour duty at the Police Facilitation Center and more than 5,00 from Counter Terrorism Department and Islamabad Safe City were incorporated for the purpose.
