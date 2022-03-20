Four held for violating marriage laws

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested four persons involved in aerial firing and fireworks thereby violating marriage laws and recovered sophisticated weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Saturday.
During course of action, Kahuta Police conducted raid at wedding ceremony and held the accused Abdul Wajid, Ahsan Ali, Abdul Rehman and Adnan and recovered rifle 222, rifle 12 bore and two pistols 9MM from their custody.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the elements endangering the lives and property of the citizens through aerial firing and fireworks do not deserve any concession.
Islamabad: The 15th of ‘Shaban-ul-Muazzam’ was celebrated all over the country in connection with the ‘Zahoor’...
Islamabad: Chinese companies to step up pharmaceutical cooperation with Pakistan, China Economic Net reported on...
Rawalpindi: A reorganisational meeting of Anjuman-e-Sheharyan Rawalpindi was held Rawalpindi Press Club, Liaquat Bagh...
Islamabad:The International Islamic University Schools PWD and Gulraiz Campuses held a colorful Annual Sports Gala...
Islamabad:Another 31 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...
Islamabad:Islamabad Police have arrested 10 accused from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics and arm...
Comments