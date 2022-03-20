26 beggars nabbed

Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 26 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

The in-charge Anti-Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said a spokesman of Rawalpindi Police. Lauding the performance of the anti-beggar squad, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Waseem Riaz said the special squad was working hard to overcome the menace of professional begging.