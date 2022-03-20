Srinagar highway made signal free

Islamabad:The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a matter few days made Srinagar Highway signal-free by giving three protective U-turns on the highway which connects Islamabad and its twin city with the Islamabad International Airport.

The CDA, Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad said that by giving three protective U-turns, they not only provided solution to traffic jams but also saved over Rs7 billion which could have been spent on construction o flyovers or interchanges. "This will be 60 to 70% solution to traffic jam while time duration of travelling to Islamabad Airport will also reduce considerably," he said.

The three protective U-turns which also added to beauty of the Srinagar Highway previously called Kashmir Highway have been completed within a time of 15 days and were made functional only on March 18 (Friday). The CDA chairman said they had to spent over Rs7.5 billion if they opted for construction of three interchanges along causing miseries to commuters on the Srinagar Highway.

Three protective U-turns have been named G-9/G-10 Protective U-turn, Police Lines Protective U-turn and G-12 Protective U-turn. An official of CDA said that in consultation with the Islamabad Traffic Police, the CDA management okayed the plan which was accomplished in 15 days with a total cost of minimum cost. The authority had also embarked upon gigantic development activity by taking up expansion and maintenance of IJ Principal Road, Rawal Dam Flyover and more recently the 10th Avenue from I J Principal Road to Khyaban-e-Iqbal (Margalla Road).

An official of CDA said with signal-free Srinagar Highway, the duration of travel to Islamabad International Airport would reduce to half. The commuters also lauded the CDA management saying that it deserved special appreciation for converting Srinagar Highway signal-free.