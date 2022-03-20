Two groups trade fire over land dispute

LANDIKOTAL: Two groups exchanged gunfire over the land dispute in Landikotal on Saturday; however, no casualty was reported.

Local sources said that the family of Haji Shah Jamal Pirokhel had a land dispute with Mukhtarkhel tribe since long. Mukhtarkhel tribesmen opened gunfire when the other party started construction work on the disputed land.

Both sides used small and automatic weapons and after an hour of gunshots, the police reached the spot to control the situation. No casualty was reported in the incident, police said.