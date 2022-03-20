Two groups trade fire over land dispute

LANDIKOTAL: Two groups exchanged gunfire over the land dispute in Landikotal on Saturday; however, no casualty was reported.
Local sources said that the family of Haji Shah Jamal Pirokhel had a land dispute with Mukhtarkhel tribe since long. Mukhtarkhel tribesmen opened gunfire when the other party started construction work on the disputed land.
Both sides used small and automatic weapons and after an hour of gunshots, the police reached the spot to control the situation. No casualty was reported in the incident, police said.
ISLAMABAD: The Aabpara police registered First Information Report on the murder of Lady Constable after receiving...
MARDAN: A group of journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended a five-day training workshop on economic journalism in...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed disciplinary action against the management of the Federal...
ABBOTTABAD: The walima of Babar Khan Jadoon, the son of former Member Provincial Assembly Inayatullah Khan Jadoon...
ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Saturday ordered a high-level inquiry into the Sindh House incident and directed...
PESHAWAR: Noted social figure Raza Kuli Khan Khattak, who passed away after a protected illness here on Friday, was...
Comments