Ombudsman directs action against FECHS

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed disciplinary action against the management of the Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) for selling a pledged plot.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a resident of Wah Cantt, had filed a complaint against the CDA for not allowing him to construct a house on the plot he bought from the FECHS in the Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme on the grounds that the plot was marked as pledged. He said he purchased the 30x60 plot in the Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme through the FECHS but later, it transpired that the FECHS had mortgaged his plot with the CDA, therefore, he could not construct his house. He contacted the CDA which informed him that the plot was mortgaged along with other land by the FECHS as guarantee of development, but due to violation of contract by the FECHS, the CDA has not released the mortgaged land to the society. During investigations, mal-administration and criminal act were proved on the part of the FECHS as an allottee’s plot could not be mortgaged by the society.

In two hearings by the ombudsman, the representatives of the CDA and the Circle Registrar Islamabad appeared, but the representative of the FECHS did not appear.