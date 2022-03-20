Release of Amn Jirga head demanded

PESHAWAR: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday demanded the release of its provincial Chairman Syed Kamal Shah Bacha. Speaking at a press conference here, Saifullah, Jafar Shah, Dost Mohmand and others of Amn Jirga alleged that the police opened fire on their rally in Sakhakot.

They said the participants in the rally were demanding the arrest of the killers of the late social worker Mohammadzada.

The office-bearers said the government could not arrest the killer of the social worker despite the passage of several months. They said Mohammadzada would raise voice against the drug mafia and other criminals operating in the area.

The administration and police, they alleged, used force against them instead of arresting the outlaws. They asked the government to release Kamal Shah forthwith or else they would stage a protest.