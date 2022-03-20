Release of Amn Jirga head demanded

PESHAWAR: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday demanded the release of its provincial Chairman Syed Kamal Shah Bacha. Speaking at a press conference here, Saifullah, Jafar Shah, Dost Mohmand and others of Amn Jirga alleged that the police opened fire on their rally in Sakhakot.
They said the participants in the rally were demanding the arrest of the killers of the late social worker Mohammadzada.
The office-bearers said the government could not arrest the killer of the social worker despite the passage of several months. They said Mohammadzada would raise voice against the drug mafia and other criminals operating in the area.
The administration and police, they alleged, used force against them instead of arresting the outlaws. They asked the government to release Kamal Shah forthwith or else they would stage a protest.
ISLAMABAD: The Aabpara police registered First Information Report on the murder of Lady Constable after receiving...
MARDAN: A group of journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended a five-day training workshop on economic journalism in...
LANDIKOTAL: Two groups exchanged gunfire over the land dispute in Landikotal on Saturday; however, no casualty was...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed disciplinary action against the management of the Federal...
ABBOTTABAD: The walima of Babar Khan Jadoon, the son of former Member Provincial Assembly Inayatullah Khan Jadoon...
ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Saturday ordered a high-level inquiry into the Sindh House incident and directed...
Comments