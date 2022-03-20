Aftab Sherpao asks PM to quit over political impasse

CHARSADDA Asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad at the instigation of the party leadership.

“The political situation is getting worse and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held accountable for any eventuality,” the QWP leader told a press conference in his native Sherpao village in Charsadda district. Awami National Party leading workers Amjad Khan Utmanzai, Khushal Khan Utmanzai, Aimal Khan Utmanzai and Adam Khan Utmanzai announced joining the QWP along with their family members on the occasion. “Since Imran Khan has lost the majority in the National Assembly, therefore, he should step down to put an end to this lingering crisis,” he maintained.

Aftab Sherpao said the PTI government had lost majority in the National Assembly, adding the country could descend into a civil war if the PTI leadership continued to create hurdles in the way of the no-confidence motion.

The QWP leader said Imran Khan was a selected prime minister, who lacked the ability to deliver. “The opposition parties have been facing pressure from the general public to play their role in dislodging the PTI government, which has been imposed on the nation,” he added.

“The opposition did not have any personal enmity with the prime minister rather they are playing their due role to save the country from further destruction,” he added.

He said the opposition was taking a constitutional step to oust the prime minister. Aftab Sherpao said the prime minister should ensure the presence of the 172 lawmakers of the ruling alliance in the National Assembly to save himself from being ousted through the no-confidence motion instead of threatening to assemble one million supporters at the D-Chowk in Islamabad on March 27.

“The people are mature enough. The incumbent government stands exposed. It has failed to deliver on its pledges in the last three and a half years,” he maintained.He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was striving to rid the country of this incompetent government. He said the state institutions should play their role within the ambit of the constitution.

The QWP leader said that a fresh election would be called as soon as the PTI government was sent packing so that the people could elect their true representatives. He also questioned the role of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, saying that he had lost the trust of the opposition parties.

“The speaker is the custodian of the House, but Asad Qaiser has lost his credibility. He has become controversial as he is attending the political meetings of the ruling party,” he addedHe said the PTI introduced indecency in politics as it leaders were using indecent language against opponents. “This practice is against the political traditions of the country.”

Aftab Sherpao said the government had mortgaged the sovereignty of the country with the International Monetary Fund. The government leaders were experts in taking U-turns, he added.