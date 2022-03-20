Security plan finalised

MANSEHRA: The police department has finalised a security plan for the peaceful local government elections in the district.

“You have to strictly follow the security plan chalked out for the March 31 election and negligence in this regard would never be tolerated,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told a meeting attended among others by the deputy superintendents of police and SHOs here on Saturday.

The DSPs and SHOs of Mansehra, Oghi, Balakot, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils showed up in the meeting and shared the security plans of their respective areas in the meeting.The DPO said that nobody would be allowed nearby police stations with arms and ammunition and voters would be allowed into the polling stations following a thorough checkup.