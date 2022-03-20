Former acting VC SU passes away

SUKKUR: Former acting vice-chancellor and dean faculty of education Sindh University Jamshoro Prof Dr Qamar Wahid on Saturday has passed away at the age of 83 at her residence in the university’s main campus.

Reports said the Dr Qamar Wahid was a diabetic and hypertension patient and died in peace

at her residence of Sindh University Jamshoro’s campus. A large number of her colleagues, students and others attended the funeral. She was paid rich tributes to her dedicated services in the field of education.