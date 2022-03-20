Former acting VC SU passes away

SUKKUR: Former acting vice-chancellor and dean faculty of education Sindh University Jamshoro Prof Dr Qamar Wahid on Saturday has passed away at the age of 83 at her residence in the university’s main campus.
Reports said the Dr Qamar Wahid was a diabetic and hypertension patient and died in peace
at her residence of Sindh University Jamshoro’s campus. A large number of her colleagues, students and others attended the funeral. She was paid rich tributes to her dedicated services in the field of education.
ISLAMABAD: The Aabpara police registered First Information Report on the murder of Lady Constable after receiving...
MARDAN: A group of journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended a five-day training workshop on economic journalism in...
LANDIKOTAL: Two groups exchanged gunfire over the land dispute in Landikotal on Saturday; however, no casualty was...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed disciplinary action against the management of the Federal...
ABBOTTABAD: The walima of Babar Khan Jadoon, the son of former Member Provincial Assembly Inayatullah Khan Jadoon...
ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Saturday ordered a high-level inquiry into the Sindh House incident and directed...
Comments