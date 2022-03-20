Surgical equipment handed over to health facilities

MANSEHRA: The Saibaan development organisation on Saturday handed over the surgical equipment and machines to around 20 public health facilities to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.
“These surgical equipment and machines will help the government to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr Mohammad Niaz, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department’s chief consultant, told a ceremony where equipment and machines were handed over to the heads of respective health facilities.
The Saibaan under its Covid-19 response programme has given away high-tech surgical equipment and machines DHQ hospitals in Mansehra and Abbottabad and public health facilities in Baffa, Garhi Habibullah, Shinkiari, Oghi, Kawai, Pulrah, Lassan Nawab, Balakot, Attershisha, Lora and Havelian.
Speaking on the occasion Saibaan’s chief executive officer, Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi said that his organisation under its Covid-19 response had given away many consignments before this to health facilities in Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.
