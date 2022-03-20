PM Imran Khan to address rally in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering here on March 25. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made arrangements for the public meeting.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has cancelled his planned public meeting in Mansehra after the attack on the Sindh House in Islamabad. He was scheduled to speak at the public gathering on March 24. Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and federal parliamentary secretary MNA Salah Mohammad Khan visited the venue for the public gathering of the prime minister and reviewed the security and other preparations.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Bhittani also visited the Thakara stadium and reviewed the preparations at the venue. He directed the officials concerned to finalize the arraignments as soon as possible. Also, the PTI held a meeting at the residence of MPA Babar Saleem Swati.

The federal minister for railways, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Ahmad Hussain Shah and others attended the meeting that finalized a strategy to hold a large public meeting. Also in the day, PPP district president Malik Farooq confirmed to the media that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Mansehra was cancelled.