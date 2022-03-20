Cadet College in Upper Dir: CM Mahmood Khan wants early completion of land acquisition process

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to complete the process of land acquisition for Cadet College in Upper Dir as soon as possible. The chief minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on development schemes in Dir. The administrative secretaries concerned, senior officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and others attended the meeting, said a handout.

He also directed the high ups of the Communication and Works department to take concrete steps to complete the construction of the Chakdara Bypass Road by June this year. He said that the provincial government would provide all the required funds for this purpose on priority basis.

The meeting was informed that the PC-1 costing Rs6.9 billion had been prepared for the construction of 44 km road from Patrak to Thal Kumrat in Upper Dir. The land acquisition process for construction of Talash Kalpani Bypass Road in Lower Dir was completed, it was informed.

Moreover, bids had been received for the construction of 30 km long Dir Motorway, which were being evaluated and the agreement for the project would be signed by mid-August. The meeting was told that hiring of faculty and other staff for the recently inaugurated Timergara Medical College was under way.

Similarly, besides the appointment of project director for the establishment of University of Dir, relevant committees had also been formed to further proceed the project.Touching upon the projects in the sports and tourism sector, it was informed that a site for the establishment of Dir Sports Complex had been identified and PC-1 of the project would be ready by end of this month.

The meeting was informed that progress was also being made on the Panjkora River Left Right Bank Canal project. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to complete all the projects as per the stipulated timelines. “No delay will be tolerated in these projects of public welfare,” he added.