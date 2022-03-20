Gender equality campaign ends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone concluded its month-long campaign to promote gender equality at workplace, it said on Saturday.

The campaign, under a theme ‘#BreakingTheBias’, was in line with its commitment to women empowerment and their participation across all fields, it stated. The group had been running digital campaign on social media platforms, where employees were seen making pledges to break bias against women.

It also organised a special event to celebrate International Women’s Day at PTCL HQ in Islamabad. Talking on the occasion, president and group CEO, PTCL & Ufone Hatem Bamatraf said they were keen to provide an equal opportunity platform to all its employees, regardless of their gender to fully participate and grow.