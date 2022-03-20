ACCA co-hosts symposium

KARACHI: Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) co-hosted first 'Pakistan Petrochemical Symposium' in Islamabad, which was attended by industry leaders, foreign delegates, c-suite executives, policy makers, and government officials.
Speaking on the occasion, head of ACCA Pakistan Sajjeed Aslam said organisations and industries needed to champion sustainability in growth. He was of the opinion that embedding sustainability in business practices was a continuous journey, which needed actions from all stakeholders whether they were investors, supply chain, or clients. It was important to address the topic in a short-term perspective to future proof all businesses, he emphasised. The event was also broadcasted live on ACCA Pakistan’s social profiles.
