LPG body seeks govt support

LAHORE: Pakistan LPG Marketers Association (PLPGMA) on Saturday asked the government to announce a salvage plan to rescue domestic LPG industry, which the association said was on verge of collapse.
Presiding an urgent meeting, chairman PLPGMA Farooq Iftikhar said inconsistent policies regarding pricing of local and imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was putting the local industry in a quagmire.
He said despite the fact that the country was facing huge trade deficit, no efforts to control imports or enhance local production were visible, and imports were being focused, shutting eyes to the local LPG industry.
Iftikhar added rationalising taxation between the local and imported LPG was imperative to have a fair playing field for both.
Chairman PLPGMA said marketing companies selling locally produced LPG were struggling in recovering their basic cost, creating a delicate situation for them to continue their business, in face of “unsupportive attitude of the government and local producers.”
He was of the view that the situation was putting employment of many in the LPG sector on stake, besides a huge decline in government’s revenue, he cautioned. He urged the government to come up with an effective policy to resolve issues of the LPG sector.
