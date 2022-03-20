Gold drops Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs250 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs130,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs214 to Rs111,454. In the international market, gold rates remained decreased by $11 to $1,921 per ounce. Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,286. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,500 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.