Political uncertainty likely to keep pressure on rupee

KARACHI: The rupee is likely to remain under pressure next week on looming political crisis in the country ahead of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, traders said.

The foreign exchange market had a volatile week as the rupee fell by 0.88 percent against the dollar. It closed at record lows during the five sessions. The local unit ended at 178.98 on Monday and finished at an all-time low of 180.57 to the dollar on Friday.

“Besides demand and supply, the sentiments are driving the market. We anticipate a gradual further depreciation of the rupee in coming days as political uncertainty and worries about the next IMF next loan tranche will affect the rupee,” said a forex trader.

“However, a better than expected current account deficit reading for the month of

February may sooth the investor nerve, improving sentiment on the rupee and bolstering outlook for the external current account,” he added.

The current account deficit fell to $0.5 billion in February from $2.531 billion a month earlier, mainly driven by increase in exports and decrease in import payments. Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) increased 6 percent to $1.257 billion in the eight months of this fiscal year.

In February, the FDI fell 34 percent to $91 million. It had stood at $137 million in the same month of last fiscal year. The country’s political temperature heated up after the opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion, seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The no-confidence resolution is expected to be presented on Monday.

There are fears that the opposition parties will agitate and disrupt the OIC moot if the government creates hurdles in tabling the non-confidence move.

There has been no progress on Pakistan and the IMF’s seventh review talks for the release of the next loan tranche following the breaches committed by the government on different fronts. The IMF showed concerns about the PM's relief package. However, the government said the review talks would continue soon.

The IMF on Saturday said the talks were ongoing and the discussions with Pakistani authorities were constructive. “Last month, our board concluded our article IV consultation and completed the sixth review under the program, the financing program that we have with Pakistan, and that allowed for disbursement of about a billion dollars under the program,” said Gerry Rice, Director Communication IMF in a press briefing. “Discussions continue, I would characterize those discussions as constructive.”