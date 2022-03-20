February C/A deficit shrinks to smallest in 10 months

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit narrowed more than expected in February as close to record high exports and sharp decline in imports pushed the numbers to their lowest this fiscal year, the central bank said on Saturday.

The current account deficit declined 78 percent to $545 million in February from $2.531 billion a month ago. However, the deficit widened steeply on a year-on-year basis as it stood at $34 million in February 2021.

“In February, the current account deficit fell sharply to $0.5 billion, the lowest in FY22 and only one-fifth the level in January. Exports were close to all-time highs, rising 16 percent compared to January. Imports fell by 18 percent to their lowest level in FY22,” the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a tweet.

“Timely actions to contain the current account deficit bear fruit. Deficit shrank to only $0.5bn in Feb, $2bn lower than in Jan lowest monthly deficit so far this fiscal year. Exports close to all-time high & imports down 21 percent from their peak & strong growth in large scale manufacturing,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities in a client note said the current account deficit has declined sharply to $545 million, which was a 10-month low.

“The goods trade deficit has come at a 15-month low of $2.3 billion, down 40 percent month-on-month and much lower than $3.1 billion reported by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The cumulative difference in eight months of FY2022 stands at $4.7 billion, where imports are the sole reason with a $4.6 billion difference,” Rauf said.

“The MoM decline in trade deficit can mainly be attributed to lower imports (down $1.1 billion), led by drop in other imports which also includes vaccines (down $934 million),” he added.

The improvement in the monthly current account gap was expected. A shrinking trade deficit driven by a rise in exports and slight increase in imports has helped improve Pakistan’s balance of payments position. The trade shortfall declined 9.7 percent MoM to $3.087 billion in February, according to the PBS data.

Analysts had forecast the current account deficit would be $1-1.5 billion in February. Total exports stood at $2.885 billion in February, compared with $2.497 billion in the previous month. Imports fell to $5.166 billion from $6.314 billion, the SBP’s data showed.

Remittances rose 2 percent MoM to $2.2 billion in the month of February. The country posted a current account deficit of $12.1 billion in the eight months (July-February) of FY2022, versus the surplus of $994 million in the same period last year.

Pakistan has been struggling with a high current account deficit and falling rupee. The rise in global crude and other commodity prices has not helped the country. Strong industrial activity amid economic recovery from the pandemic and import of Covid-19 vaccines, and the import of capital equipment contributed to the rise in the import bill and the current account gap.

The volatility in global commodities was unlikely to help keep the current account gap in check in coming months, according to analysts.

“Overall the trend is encouraging. However, the foreign exchange reserves have continued to fall in March at a sizable pace (down over $500 million in 11 days). The impact of recent sharp rise in commodity prices is also yet to fully reflect in import bill. Thus, CAD might not sustain at these levels, in our view,” Rauf said.

The reserves held by the SBP stood at $15.831 billion in the week ending March 11, compared with $16.212 billion in the previous week.

The SBP, in its last monetary policy statement said the Russian war on Ukraine introduced uncertainty in the commodity outlook. So, the price and the external account outlooks are threatened by uncertainty in the international commodity costs.

The SBP forecast in December 2021 that the current account deficit would be at four percent of GDP this fiscal year.

At the same time, the central bank in its first quarterly report for FY2022 released this week expects the external account to remain manageable and the country’s financing requirements – ie the expected current account gap and the upcoming debt repayments – to be fully met by the available financial flows.

However, there are concerns about the financing of the current account deifict due to sparking fears of a delay in the next loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund after reports that the IMF is not happy with the prime minister’s relief programme, and the political uncertainty in the country.

The SBP has maintained status quo in its monetary policy since January, despite a downside pressure on the local currency.

The IMF sees current account deficit to clock in at $12.9 billion with Pakistan’s gross financing requirements at $30.417 billion in FY2022.