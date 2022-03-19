Hiking event for medical students

Islamabad : As part of its co-curricular week, Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) in collaboration with Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital organised a hiking event at Margalla hiking Trail III in Islamabad, says a press release.

A large number of medical, dental, allied health science and nursing students and faculty members participated in the hiking event with full zeal and zest. Senior management of IMDC and ANTH and staff members were present at the opening ceremony to encourage students. Yasir Niazi, IMDC’s Managing Director, and Dean IMDC Syed Shoaib Hussain Shah said on this occasion that the college, affiliated with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University, organises extra corricular activities every year and it is dedicated to providing healthy environment to its students alongside educating these aspiring medical practitioners who would serve the community by inculcating values of professionalism, life-long learning, scholarly activities, competent practice of medicine and ethical research.

In charge of IMDC Communications and Media Cell, Imran Ali Ghouri, told media that IMDC’s organises Sports Week every year to motivate the students to be part of various co-curricular activities in order to be fit mentally as well as physically, adding that ”it also helps IMDC and ANTH raise awareness in the society about adopting a healthy lifestyle.” The co-curricular activities will take place throughout the coming week until March 20, 2022, and would include sports like cricket, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis along with fun fair and arts, quiz, debates & poetry competitions.