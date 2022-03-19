PhD thesis defended

Islamabad : Senior Kashmiri journalist, Muhammad Ashraf Wani, successfully defended his Ph.D. thesis before the defence committee headed by Prof. Dr. Syed Hassan Raza, Dean Social Science and Humanities, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad, says a press release.

Wani conducted research in Peace Journalism and explored “Press Coverage of Indo-Pak conflicts (1999-2016) in the perspective of war and peace journalism,” under the supervision of Associate Prof. Dr. Bakht Rawan. The Ph.D. scholar defended his thesis before external examiners including Professor Dr. Zahid Yousuf and Dr. Atif Ashraf while among others, Chairman, Mass Communication Department, , Prof. Dr. Saqib Riaz, Dr. Shahid Hussain, Dr. Saadia Pasha, Dr. Babar Hussain, Dr Asad Munir and representatives of other faculties and students were present on the occasion. The study highlighted the importance of creating awareness among journalists about peace jour­na­lism and encourages them to promote their skills for ethical, constructive and professional journalism.