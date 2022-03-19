PhD thesis defended

Islamabad : Senior Kashmiri journalist, Muhammad Ashraf Wani, successfully defended his Ph.D. thesis before the defence committee headed by Prof. Dr. Syed Hassan Raza, Dean Social Science and Humanities, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad, says a press release.
Wani conducted research in Peace Journalism and explored “Press Coverage of Indo-Pak conflicts (1999-2016) in the perspective of war and peace journalism,” under the supervision of Associate Prof. Dr. Bakht Rawan. The Ph.D. scholar defended his thesis before external examiners including Professor Dr. Zahid Yousuf and Dr. Atif Ashraf while among others, Chairman, Mass Communication Department, , Prof. Dr. Saqib Riaz, Dr. Shahid Hussain, Dr. Saadia Pasha, Dr. Babar Hussain, Dr Asad Munir and representatives of other faculties and students were present on the occasion. The study highlighted the importance of creating awareness among journalists about peace journalism and encourages them to promote their skills for ethical, constructive and professional journalism.
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority will organise Islamabad Marathon on March 26 in order to provide...
Islamabad : As part of its co-curricular week, Islamabad Medical and Dental College in collaboration with Dr. Akbar...
Islamabad : The Climate Change Ministry is collecting data from all provincial departments about ongoing plantation...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Law College has provided excellent lawyers and competent judges to the bar and bench, said...
Rawalpindi : A two-day 31st All Pakistan Food Science Conference and Food & Nutritional Expo commenced at Pir Mehr Ali...
Islamabad : Inter Board Committee of Chairmen Forum in its 171st meeting has decided to reduce minimum age limit from...
Comments