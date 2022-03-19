Sports gala at RLC

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Law College has provided excellent lawyers and competent judges to the bar and bench, said Talat Mehmood Zaidi, President, High Court Bar Association, says a press release.

He stated this while addressing to the graduates of Rawalpindi Law College (RLC) at the annual sports gala. He appreciated the education activities of the students as well as the sports activities. RLC Chief Executive Pirzada Rahat Qudusi, Principal RLC, Civil Lines Nisar Baig (district and sessions judge retired), Principal RLC, Sixth Road were also present on the occasion. Chief Executive Pirzada Rahat Masood Qudusi said that sports play an important role in the training of youth therefore there is an urgent need to focus on sports. He said, “We pay full attention to the education of the students as well as their character building, because today’s youth are tomorrow’s future.”