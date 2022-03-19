PMAS holds food science moot

Rawalpindi : A two-day 31st All Pakistan Food Science Conference and Food & Nutritional Expo commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Friday.

The conference has been organized by the PMAS-AAUR, Institute of Food and Nutritional Sciences (IFNS) with the theme Transformation of the food system for a sustainable food future.

Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi (S.I.), chairman Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) was the chief guest at the inaugural session while Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, vice chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Anwaar Ahmad, director IFNS, PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, dean, Food Faculty UAF, Prof. Dr. Tahir Zahoor, NIU University, Lahore, Farah Naz, country director, GAIN Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Said Wahab, pro-vice chancellor, University of Agriculture, Peshawar, Dr. Shahzad Amin, CEO, Pakistan Dairy Association, Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, vice chancellor, Women University Swabi, Prof. Dr. Faqir M. Anjum, ex-vice chancellor, Gambia University, Gambia, also addressed the inaugural session of the conference.

Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi, in his address said that food sector has a huge potential and many opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs and suggested adopting modern nutrition practices according to global standards.

He emphasised that Vitamins, their use and importance should be incorporated in our food chain and there is an urgent need to develop solutions by addressing malnutrition with a special focus on women and girls. He hoped that this conference would provide an excellent opportunity to all the participants especially the scientific community, policymakers, and food industrialists to excel in their field and benefit directly or indirectly to the consumers.

He appreciated efforts of Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR for Food Technology education and especially in Academia, Industry and Government Linkages.

He also sought suggestions and recommendations from the participants to make this event successful.

Dr. Qamar uz Zaman emphasised to strengthen the link between academia, industry & government and said that manufacturers are very interested in food technology and their focus is on government and universities for useful advice and research.

He stressed on quality research to address the food security issue and said that Arid University is improving its curriculum in the field of food technology so that the students could adopt the latest technology keeping in view the requirements of the time.