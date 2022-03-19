CDA to use modern tech for better services delivery

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and mobile company on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at the CDA headquarters for the use of advanced technology in the delivery of services by the authority.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Amer Ali Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the company and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Hatem Bamatraf, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat, and other officials were present on this occasion.

The CDA Chairman said that the use of modern technology would not only speed up the work of various formations of the authority but also enhance the process of transparency.

He further said that a state-of-the-art tracking system has been installed in the environment wing vehicles while vehicles of other departments including the Sanitation Department, Street Lights are also being shifted to the same system.

Similarly, he said any citizen could avail CDA's state-of-the-art One Window Facilitation Centre online from any place and avail of other services including CDA, District Administration, and other services including online registration of their grievances. The online record of any file can also be traced. The Chairman Capital Development Authority also expressed the hope that the citizens would benefit from the use of this advanced technology.

Chief Executive Officer of PTCL thanked DC Islamabad including Chairman Capital Development Authority and said that their special cooperation helped in launching the project ahead of time and also in the future.

He said the Capital Development Authority will continue to provide such state-of-the-art facilities so that CDA becomes a smart and digitized organisation over time. On this occasion, the CDA Chairman also expressed the hope that the collaboration between CDA and the mobile company would help make Islamabad a modern and smart city.

It should be noted that the Capital Development Authority has also launched Helpline No. 1819 for the convenience of the citizens in order to ensure the provision of the best facilities to the citizens in all circumstances including feedback service, message service, file tracing, and other services. This will be included as its backup system will be linked to the CDA website so that any citizen can avail the status of their complaints and find out the facilities.