Japan promises continued social support

Islamabad : The government of Japan will continue to provide flexible and timely support to improve the social well-being of the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level in cooperation with local organisations.

He was speaking during a special ceremony held to inaugurate a grassroots grant assistance project for the construction of a special education self-support training centre for persons with disabilities in Lahore, funded by the government of Japan.

The ambassador said the government of Japan had provided a $74,173 grant (around Rs13 million) to the Milestone Society for the Special Persons, a local NGO working for spreading awareness and accessibility for persons with disabilities, for implementing the project.

The ambassador congratulated the organisation for completing the project in a professional way and appreciated its staff members for encouraging persons with disabilities to be independent and take an active part in the community.

President of Milestone Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman thanked the people of Japan for the well-equipped facility and expressed the hope that the training programmes conducted at the self-support training centre will contribute more to promoting the independence and employability of persons with disabilities.